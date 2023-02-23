89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.97, but opened at $14.32. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 89bio shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 113,951 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $35,280.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,578 shares in the company, valued at $813,648.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,559 shares of company stock worth $177,844 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market cap of $691.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

