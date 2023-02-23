Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.84. 165,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,053,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 108.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,104,000 after purchasing an additional 95,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,301 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,336,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,477,000 after acquiring an additional 563,601 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after acquiring an additional 514,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 514,124 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

