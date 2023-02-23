ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) received a €19.00 ($20.21) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.
ADVA Optical Networking Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at €22.40 ($23.83) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. ADVA Optical Networking has a 12 month low of €14.10 ($15.00) and a 12 month high of €23.04 ($24.51). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72.
ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile
