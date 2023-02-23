ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) received a €19.00 ($20.21) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

ADVA Optical Networking Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at €22.40 ($23.83) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. ADVA Optical Networking has a 12 month low of €14.10 ($15.00) and a 12 month high of €23.04 ($24.51). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

