Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMG. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $160.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.66. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.