Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stake Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,625 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Affirm worth $11,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Affirm by 2,007.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Affirm from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $158,694.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at $476,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $694,246. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

