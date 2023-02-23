Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at ATB Capital from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.15.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$20.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.57 and a 1 year high of C$25.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$740,675.05. In other news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total value of C$620,863.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,463,734.55. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at C$740,675.05. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

