Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.15.
Shares of TSE AC opened at C$20.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.39. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.57 and a 1 year high of C$25.98. The stock has a market cap of C$7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33.
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
