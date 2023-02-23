Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €2.20 by UBS Group

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has been given a €2.20 ($2.34) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.75 ($1.86) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.00 ($1.06) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €1.55 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €2.30 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at €1.69 ($1.79) on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($7.32) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($15.59). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €1.41.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

