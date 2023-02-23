Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €151.00 by Barclays

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €151.00 ($160.64) price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($212.77) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €105.00 ($111.70) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

AIR opened at €122.78 ($130.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €115.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €107.74. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($72.64) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($106.35).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

