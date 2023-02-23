Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Trading Down 6.3%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) was down 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $207.92 and last traded at $208.75. Approximately 149,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 704,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.89.

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

