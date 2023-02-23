Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$65.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Altus Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Group

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total transaction of C$350,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,521,476.37. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altus Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Altus Group stock opened at C$58.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$41.27 and a 52-week high of C$61.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

About Altus Group

(Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.