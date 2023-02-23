American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Shares Gap Down to $44.99

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.99, but opened at $40.00. American Equity Investment Life shares last traded at $39.81, with a volume of 254,271 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.36.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

