American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th.

American Well Stock Performance

Shares of American Well stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. American Well has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $996.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $427,699.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $427,699.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter L. Slavin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $36,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,450.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,981. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Well by 1.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Well by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in American Well by 5.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in American Well by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 190,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in American Well by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Stories

