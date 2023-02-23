Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 570,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,638 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after buying an additional 619,710 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.19.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $32.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,256.96%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

