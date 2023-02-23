AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 11.12%.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $60.49.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 62.63%.

Institutional Trading of AMERISAFE

About AMERISAFE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.