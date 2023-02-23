AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 11.12%.
AMERISAFE Stock Performance
Shares of AMSF stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $60.49.
AMERISAFE Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 62.63%.
About AMERISAFE
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
