AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $55.64, but opened at $56.85. AMERISAFE shares last traded at $55.22, with a volume of 5,703 shares changing hands.
The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million.
AMERISAFE Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 62.63%.
AMERISAFE Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.36.
About AMERISAFE
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
