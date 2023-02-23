AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $55.64, but opened at $56.85. AMERISAFE shares last traded at $55.22, with a volume of 5,703 shares changing hands.

The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 62.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMERISAFE Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 33.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 20.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1,063.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.36.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.