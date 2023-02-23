AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,288,000 after purchasing an additional 557,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $45,931,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $142.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.78. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

