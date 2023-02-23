Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,627. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $183.76 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $196.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.