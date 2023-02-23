Analysts Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT at $138.88

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.88.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.7% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $111.24 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $166.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

