Analysts Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Target Price at $37.09

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $30.91 on Monday. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.66%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.