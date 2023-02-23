Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Holdings Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 515,206 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Annaly Capital Management worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 743.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 276,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 244,012 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 104,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 67,008 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 35,863 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,426,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.7 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 70.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

