Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $13,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after acquiring an additional 513,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,190,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,591,000 after buying an additional 178,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,236,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,856,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 46.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,584,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,865,000 after buying an additional 1,134,200 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Antero Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

AR opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 3.46.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.