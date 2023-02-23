Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,807,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 285,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 60,121 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,155,000 after buying an additional 17,642 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $37.54 on Thursday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Articles

