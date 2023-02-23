Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ashland were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ashland by 406.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 146,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 117,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ashland by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,700,000 after purchasing an additional 115,858 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashland in the third quarter worth about $2,041,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Ashland by 42.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ashland by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,645,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Stock Performance

ASH opened at $102.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average is $104.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $114.36.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

About Ashland

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

