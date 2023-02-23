Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,974.50

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,974.50 ($23.78) and last traded at GBX 1,972 ($23.75), with a volume of 1031544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,945.50 ($23.43).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABF shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.86) to GBX 1,900 ($22.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($18.97) to GBX 1,600 ($19.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($19.63) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.08) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,746.67 ($21.03).

Associated British Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,220.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,782.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,572.77.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

