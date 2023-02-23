Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) CFO Acquires $12,314.94 in Stock

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTCGet Rating) CFO Jaime Hinojosa purchased 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $12,314.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,233.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jaime Hinojosa also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 29th, Jaime Hinojosa purchased 32,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $10,560.00.

Astrotech Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Astrotech Co. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09.

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech in the fourth quarter valued at $2,202,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Astrotech by 14.1% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 419,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astrotech in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: Astrotech Technologies Inc, 1st Detect Corporation, AgLAB Inc, and BreathTech Corporation. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

