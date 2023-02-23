Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) CFO Acquires $12,314.94 in Stock

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) CFO Jaime Hinojosa purchased 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $12,314.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,233.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Jaime Hinojosa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 29th, Jaime Hinojosa purchased 32,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $10,560.00.
Astrotech Trading Up 9.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Astrotech Co. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09.
Institutional Trading of Astrotech
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astrotech in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Astrotech
Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: Astrotech Technologies Inc, 1st Detect Corporation, AgLAB Inc, and BreathTech Corporation. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astrotech (ASTC)
