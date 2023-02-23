Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) CFO Acquires $12,314.94 in Stock

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) CFO Jaime Hinojosa purchased 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $12,314.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,233.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Jaime Hinojosa purchased 32,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $10,560.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Astrotech Co. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech in the fourth quarter valued at $2,202,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Astrotech by 14.1% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 419,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astrotech in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: Astrotech Technologies Inc, 1st Detect Corporation, AgLAB Inc, and BreathTech Corporation. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

