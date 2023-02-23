Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down to $1.80

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.80, but opened at $1.70. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 357,535 shares changing hands.
Aurora Innovation Stock Down 3.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.
In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares in the company, valued at $519,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
