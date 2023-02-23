Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down to $1.80

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.80, but opened at $1.70. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 357,535 shares changing hands.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares in the company, valued at $519,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

About Aurora Innovation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $22,423,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,796,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,056 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Articles

