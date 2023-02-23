Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 5,598.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,215 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $19,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.9 %

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $182.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Stories

