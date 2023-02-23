Aviva PLC Acquires 9,301 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of MarketAxess worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,179,000 after buying an additional 499,907 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7,501.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,628,000 after buying an additional 344,316 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,690,000 after buying an additional 257,850 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,331,000 after purchasing an additional 188,994 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,661,000 after purchasing an additional 136,342 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $351.44 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $390.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.90.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.09.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Articles

