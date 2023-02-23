Aviva PLC Grows Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 71.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 89,155 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,851,000 after acquiring an additional 318,294 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Teck Resources by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,166 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Teck Resources by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 594.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,806 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teck Resources by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,075,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. StockNews.com cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.