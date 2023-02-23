Aviva PLC Purchases 11,548 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Aviva PLC increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Boston Partners grew its position in United Rentals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 4,313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 171,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 167,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in United Rentals by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 146,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $442.08 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $470.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.46.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

