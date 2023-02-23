Aviva PLC Purchases 19,446 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,775,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,738,000 after buying an additional 141,137 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,879,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,851,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,744,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TEL opened at $126.72 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $144.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.54 and a 200-day moving average of $122.87.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

