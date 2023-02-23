Aviva PLC Sells 102,129 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,129 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $170.59 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average of $157.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.21.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

