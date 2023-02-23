Aviva PLC Sells 63,346 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,346 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 92.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after buying an additional 2,530,149 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,685,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,935,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,504,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,004,000 after buying an additional 206,100 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

MetLife Trading Down 0.3 %

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife stock opened at $70.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.88.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

