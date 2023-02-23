Aviva PLC Sells 79,797 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,797 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 21.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $58.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

