Aviva PLC Sells 8,481 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $711,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $166.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.25. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $176.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Masimo

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Further Reading

