AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($36.17) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s previous close.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.17) price objective on AXA in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($34.26) price objective on AXA in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €33.30 ($35.43) price objective on AXA in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.57) target price on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

AXA Stock Performance

AXA stock opened at €27.81 ($29.59) on Thursday. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($23.54) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($29.46). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.89.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

