Axa S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 640,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,200 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $15,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.77.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.