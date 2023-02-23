Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Catalent worth $12,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 22.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Catalent by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Catalent by 88.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $67.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.90. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
