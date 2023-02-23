Axa S.A. Has $13.50 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Axa S.A. raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,625 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Iron Mountain worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $51.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,758 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

