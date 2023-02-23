Axa S.A. Purchases 4,346 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $400.35 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $398.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.66.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

