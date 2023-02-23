Axa S.A. Purchases 463,400 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 433.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,400 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.25% of DXC Technology worth $13,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1,392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 148,716 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 437,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 122,954 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,454,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,524,000 after purchasing an additional 548,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

DXC Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.93.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Stories

