Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives $6.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2023

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMFGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.06) to €5.80 ($6.17) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bankinter from €7.50 ($7.98) to €7.45 ($7.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Bankinter Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $6.95 on Monday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21.

Bankinter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.