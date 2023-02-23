Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives $6.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.06) to €5.80 ($6.17) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bankinter from €7.50 ($7.98) to €7.45 ($7.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $6.95 on Monday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

