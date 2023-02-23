Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives $103.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($95.74) to €95.00 ($101.06) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $34.75 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

