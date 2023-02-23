Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €49.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RNO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.49) price objective on Renault in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €40.59 ($43.18) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €36.70 and its 200 day moving average is €32.97. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($78.41) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($107.13).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.