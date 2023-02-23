Berenberg Bank Cuts TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Price Target to GBX 260

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.13) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.25) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

TTG opened at GBX 181 ($2.18) on Monday. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 123.40 ($1.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 220 ($2.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £319.45 million, a PE ratio of 3,016.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 177.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.82.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

