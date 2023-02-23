Berenberg Bank Downgrades XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) to Hold

XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XPPLF. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on XP Power from GBX 3,770 ($45.40) to GBX 1,890 ($22.76) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded XP Power to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

XP Power Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:XPPLF opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. XP Power has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $70.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17.

About XP Power

XP Power Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and provision of power supply solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Asia. The company was founded by James Edwards Peters in November 1988 and is headquartered in Singapore.

