BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Issues Earnings Results

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BCRX opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,470,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael L. Jones sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $111,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,685.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,470,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,585. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

