Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $1,925,831.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,451,598.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,194. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $72.94 on Thursday. Block has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

