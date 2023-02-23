BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:ZWB)

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Down 0.8 %

ZWB opened at C$19.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.85. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 52 week low of C$17.10 and a 52 week high of C$23.05.

